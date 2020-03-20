|
|
Fern Clara Schattel
Sweetwater - Fern Clara (Smauley) Schattel of Sweetwater went home to the Lord at the age of 102 on Thursday, March 19, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Fern was born October 14, 1917, in Longworth, Texas, to Robert (Bob) and Mary (Momie) Ellen Sanders Smauley. Fern married Eugene Schattel on August 17,1959, in Sweetwater, and they lived in Sweetwater all their lives while continuing to farm out at Hermleigh for many, many years. Fern and Eugene traveled often, mostly with family during the summer months to Colorado and New Mexico, but in their younger days, they also traveled throughout Europe, the United States, and even ventured as far as Hawaii early in their marriage. Before she met Eugene, Fern was teller at the Texas Bank for 32 years. Fern served the community in many roles, including her membership in various book clubs and other women's social clubs. However, Fern's most cherished time of serving was as a Candy Striper at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. She said that she really loved it most when she served in the OR and ICU. Fern also enjoyed cooking, baking, and simply spending time with her family. Fern is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Eugene Schattel; her parents, William Robert(Bob) Smauley and Mary Ellen (Sanders) Smauley; as well as her four siblings: Emma Evelyn, Fannie Irene (Dink), Annie Ruth, and William R., Jr. Fern is survived by her daughter, Nancy Pitchford of El Paso; Nancy's son Chris Jones and his wife Dawn; Nancy's daughter Carmen Hughes and her husband Brad; her grandchildren Tyler Jones and his wife Yasmin, Seth Jones, Sawyer Jones, and Sierra Jones; as well as her niece, Angela Ratliff and her husband Scott and their son Alexander. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. For those who wish to say a final good-bye, there will be a visitation held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at McCoy's funeral home. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Sweetwater at 2 pm. on Monday, March 23, 2020 with Pastor Jerry Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Wolf Cemetery in Hermleigh, Texas. Due to the current events, graveside services will be family only. Pallbearers will be Morris Light, Ricky Bowman, Errbey Galindo, Brad Hughes, Tyler Jones and Seth Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sawyer Jones, Larry May and Zollie Steakley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020