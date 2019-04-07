|
|
Ferne R. Lee (Conlee)
Baird - Ferne R.(Conlee) LeeBairdTXFerne (Conlee) Lee passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Baird, TX, at the age of 102. Ferne was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lee and several brothers and sisters. Ferne was born in Ada, OK to Lyman Moody Conlee and Emma Catherine Conlee on February 12, 1917.
She moved to Texas when she was a very young girl. She attended school in Abilene, Eula, and Clyde. She graduated from Baird High School. She attended College in Corpus Christi at Del Mar. She lived in Aransas Pass, TX where she worked as Administrator and Bookkeeper for the Osteopathic Hospital. She then moved to Corpus Christi where she worked as manager of the Pharaoh Country Club and later served as a stock broker. She moved to Hobbs, NM and worked in the restaurant business. There she met and married Joe Lee and they moved to Colorado for a brief stay before they made their way to Baird.
Ferne started the Callahan County Meals on Wheels program where she served as Executive Director. She retired after 16 years of serving the people of Callahan County. Ferne was credited with bringing the Green Thumb program to Callahan County.
Ferne was an avid quilter and member of the O.E. Country Quilters of Eula. She donated many quilts to the West Texas Rehab Center's annual auction. She also was active in the American Cancer Association, Tuesday and Wednesday Study Clubs, the B&PW Club, Golden Kiwanis Club and was on the Cemetery Board in Baird for 26 years. Ferne was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church.
A huge family and a host of special friends gathered in Baird to celebrate her 100th birthday in 2017. She was honored with 100 roses.
Ferne is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Parker Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Hatcher officiating. Interment will follow at Ross Annex Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers. donations in Ferne's memory can be sent to the Callahan County Meals on Wheels or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 7, 2019