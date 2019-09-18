|
|
Flora Anderson
Abilene - Flora Mae "Jones" Anderson 69 of Abilene passed away on September 13,2019 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held Thursday September 19,2019 from 6-8PM in the North's Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 21,2019 at 1pm at Valley View Baptist with Rev. Andrew Penns Officiating.
Flora was born in Abilene to parents Lewis Jones and Pervennia Mc Bride. She received her primary education from Abilene Schools, and graduated from Carter G. Woodson High School in 1968. She then later enrolled in Cisco Jr. College and studied Human Services. She started working in her career field and was employed at Texas Instruments and Timex for many years. Flora was married for 25 years to James Anderson who preceded her in death. Flora loved to travel to different places and see different things and spend time with family making memories.
She was preceded in death by husband James Anderson, Father Lewis Jones and sister Margaret Jones.
Left to cherish her memories are mother Pervennia McBride, sons; Vincent Jones of Abilene TX, Marc Christopher Jones of Abilene TX, Hayword Collins of Abilene TX, daughters, Letica Jones of Mansfield TX, Quinta Bolden of Dallas, TX. One brother John L. Jones of Folsom CA, sisters; Fannie Mae Taylor of Abilene TX, Brenda Holloway of Arlington TX, Linda Holloway of Arlington TX, Lovie Jones of Abilene TX, Dovie Daniels of Ohio, Ruthie Ibarra of Austin TX, Mary Jones of Abilene TX, Twana Jones of Ohio and Karen Woods of Abilene TX,. Grandchildren; Tierra Ragan, Demarcus Jones, Noah Jones, Brionna Jones, Jeremia Collins, Jermaine Collins and Nehemiah Collins along with 7 great-grand children and host of nieces, nephews , extended family and many friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 18, 2019