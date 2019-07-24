|
|
Flora Belle McCombs
Rotan - Flora Belle McCombs, 90, passed away July 20, 2019, in Rotan, Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home Chapel in Rotan. Burial will follow in the Roby Cemetery. A visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home.
Flora was born February 27, 1929, in Hawley, Texas to the late Conway and Nora (Robbins) Thompson. Flora lived in Fisher County for sixty years. She worked for National Gypsum for 33 years, before retiring. Flora will truly be missed by her family and friends. Her kindness, compassion, and loving nature touched all who crossed her path in life.
Flora is survived by her partner of thirty-five years, Lee Emery; her two daughters, Clara Speed and Rayenona Davis; nine grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 24, 2019