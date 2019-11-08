|
Florene (Posteal) Hornsby
Knox City - Florene (Posteal) Hornsby, 94, a longtime resident of Stamford, TX, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Knox City with Rev. Paul Wright officiating. Burial will follow services at Knox City cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City.
Florene was born March 26, 1925 in Knox City, TX, to Annie Mae (Flye) and Edward Posteal. Florene sold Avon at one time, and worked for the Stamford Hospital for many years. She enjoyed singing and spending time at her church.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Banks of Houston; sister, Ima Jean Session of Knox City; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Annie Mae and Edward Posteal; husband, Ruben Hornsby; daughter, Doris Hornsby Hill; 2 sons, Daniel Hornsby, and Huron Hornsby; 4 sisters, Lily Mae Roundtree, Lavada Thomas, Elnora Mallard, and Dollie Rogers; and 2 brothers, Albert Posteal, and John D. Taylor.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019