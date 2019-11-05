|
Florentino Vasquez
Abilene - Florentino Vasquez 69 of Abilene passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center with family by his side. A Memorial Service will be held November 9, 2019 in North's Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm. Reception to fallow at Cobb Park Recreation Center 2302 State St. Abilene Tx from 7-10pm
Florentino was born February 6, 1950 in Brownsville TX to Jose Vasquez and Tomasa Sanchez Vasquez. The family moved to Robstown Texas and he would remain there for many years. He met Gloria Gonzalez and they would spend 43 wonderful years together. Florentino loved to go to the casino in his spare time. he also loved to watch football, and working on old trucks and cars. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and would often tell his children and grandchildren how proud he was of their accomplishments.
Florentino was preceded in death by both parents. sisters; Delia Vasquez, Alicia Vasquez, Lucinda Vasquez, and brother Jose Vasquez Jr.
Left to cherish his memories are: wife, Gloria Vasquez, daughters; Yevette Sparks(James) of Abilene, Alicia Vasquez of Abilene, Florinda Vasquez of Corpus Christi, TX, Juanita Vasquez of Corpus Christi, TX, sons; Heliberto Benavides (Valerie) of Hawley Carlos Benavides Jr. of Abilene, Max Vasquez of Abilene, Orion Vasquez of Abilene,Florentino Vasquez Jr., of Corpus Christi, TX, sister Olivia Vasquez of Robstown TX, and a host of extended family and many friends.
We want to thank all the Dr's and medical staff at Hendricks Hospital. They showed such kindness and support to our family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019