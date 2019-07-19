|
Flossie Jane Stovall
Abilene - Flossie Jane Stovall was born on August 12, 1937, in Abilene, TX to Bryant O. Williams and Gracia Wright Williams. She left this earth on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Abilene, to be joined with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to whom she gave her life. She was a woman of great faith. A true child of God. She did not pretend to set goals or beat records, but lived a life with great compassion and love for God and humanity.
Visitation to be held at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd., on Friday, July 19 from 5 PM until 7 PM. Funeral Services to be held Saturday, July 20 at Westgate Church of Christ, 402 S. Pioneer Dr. at 10:30 AM with Dr. Rodney Ashlock officiating. Burial will follow at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Westgate Church of Christ, or West Texas Rehabilitation Center / Hospice of the Big Country.
Flossie loved her family second to God and her beloved husband, James, who proceeded her in death. She and James spent 58 years together. They married in 1955. She is survived by daughter Sharla Stovall Van Cleave and husband Ken, son, Steven B. Stovall and wife Juanita. She is also survived by four beautiful grandchildren: Vince Van Cleave and wife Sharon, Laci Van Cleave Hall and husband Fletcher, Staci Stovall Schofield and husband Jason, and Stefani Stovall. She also leaves behind her great grandsons, Bryant and Brayden Hall. She is also survived by two nieces who were like daughters, Crystal Steele and husband Michael and Carrie Hunnicutt and husband Scott.
Flossie was a devoted bible class teacher for over 50 years. As the wife of a principal and elder, she devoted many years to service. She gave of herself through pies, love baskets, cards, phone calls and gifts. God was her counselor - her prayer time was a lifeline for her.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 19, 2019