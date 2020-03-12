|
Floyd Edgar Geer
Abilene - Floyd Edgar Geer, 86 of Abilene passed away suddenly at his residence on March 9, 2020.
Services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene with Pastor Scott Seymour officiating. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday evening from 6-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Services under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Floyd was born on Feb. 20, 1934 in Brownwood, TX to the late Edgar S. and Fannie E. (Seymour) Geer. He was raised in Kermit where he graduated from Kermit High School. He went on to attend Tarleton State College, where he met Glenna Rae Dover who he married on Oct. 27, 1956 in Lovington, NM. Together Floyd and Glenna walked through many seasons of life from raising their two children, enjoying mutual hobbies, and Floyd's devotion has lasted even through helping Glenna on her journey with Alzheimer's. Floyd was a talented artist and painted beautiful pictures. Floyd had a work ethic that was unmatched. He was employed over the years with Central Texas Iron Works, Burkamp Steel, and most recently with CF Steel. Floyd always kept busy and active from working multiple jobs as recent as this year, to working out, and even doing ZUMBA. He served as a former Scout Master with troop # 257. He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Abilene where he enjoyed being an usher. He was a strong Texas Sports enthusiast. He will be remembered by his family for his sense of humor, his honesty, his love and compassion and being an excellent provider. He created many special memories with his children and grandchildren through the years that they will cherish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bessie Crow, Imagine Ferguson, and Evadean Baker.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 63 years, Glenna Geer; son, Jeffery Geer and his wife Susan of Lafayette, CO; daughter, Linda Geer-Stracener and husband Don of Royse City, TX; sisters, Belva Jo Fowler, and Jan Mitchell; 6 grandchildren, Sarah Stone, Natalie Geer, Mindy McRae, Danielle Moran, Rebeka Geer, and Joshua Geer; 6 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, coworkers and special friends.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the . To leave condolences to the Geer family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020