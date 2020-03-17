Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Floyd Edgar Geer Obituary
Floyd Edgar Geer

Abilene - Floyd Edgar Geer, 86, of Abilene passed away on March 9, 2020. Full obituary was run in the Sunday paper. Services for Mr. Geer have been updated to the following. Visitation will be held as scheduled on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, at 10:00 AM at Elmwood Memorial Park all are welcome to attend.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
