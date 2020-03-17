|
Floyd Edgar Geer
Abilene - Floyd Edgar Geer, 86, of Abilene passed away on March 9, 2020. Full obituary was run in the Sunday paper. Services for Mr. Geer have been updated to the following. Visitation will be held as scheduled on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, at 10:00 AM at Elmwood Memorial Park all are welcome to attend.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020