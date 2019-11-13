|
Floyd Robinson
Abilene - Floyd Allen Robinson 70 of Abilene passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Medical City Plano in Plano TX . A Memorial service will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11:00am at King Solomon Baptist Church located at 1050 Minda St. Abilene TX. Family will receive friends Friday at North's Funeral Home from 6-8pm.
Floyd was born January 4, 1949 in Abilene, TX to Virgie Lee Turnerhill and Curtis James Robinson.
Floyd received his primary education from Abilene schools and graduated from Carter G. Woodson High School. Soon after high school Floyd worked as a chef at various restaurants and after that began a career as an automotive mechanic. Floyd Owned and operated Floyds Auto Body for many years, and helped many people with their vehicles over the years. He was also a Motorcycle enthusiast, who loved to ride.
Floyd was preceded in death by both parents, sisters Marie Lewis, and Billie Henson.
Left to cherish his memories are: wife, Billie Lou Robinson of Fort Worth, TX; daughter, Valerie Robinson-Roundtree of Frisco TX; daughter, Shereen Robinson-Bailey of Fort Worth; daughter, Jennifer Robinson-Carathers of Fort Worth; son, Floyd Allen Robinson Jr. of Abilene; daughter, Stacy Payne of Abilene; son, Charles Delk of Galveston, Texas; son, Adrian Fields of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Takara Love of Garland; daughter, Shamari Morrison of Houston; daughter, Ann Marie Ramon of Abilene; son, Christopher Ramon of Abilene, Texas; son, Marcus Ramon of Lubbock, Texas, and Shayla Williams of Round Rock TX. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019