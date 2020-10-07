1/1
Floydel Ross "Flo" McMahan
1946 - 2020
Floydel "Flo" Ross McMahan

Abilene - Floydel "Flo" Ross McMahan, 73 of Abilene, passed away Monday October 5th, 2020 at a local nursing center. A service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday October 10th in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St with a graveside service to follow at Potosi Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

Flo was born on November 8, 1946 in Roscoe, Texas to L.W. and Ina Ross. She attended school in Trent and went on to Draughon's Business College in Abilene. She married Jimmy McMahan on April 6, 1973 in Abilene where they made their home and raised their two children Wanda and James.

During her working years Flo did many different things in Abilene including working for the Reporter News, Abilene State School and Serenity House but she loved the time she spent as a registered in-home daycare provider.

Preceding Flo in death are her parents and her husband Jimmy. She is survived by her daughter Wanda Dameida and husband Clayton, son James McMahan and brother Sid Ross and wife Peggy as well as one granddaughter Amanda Dalmeida a great grandson Carston Kienholz and many other extended family members and close friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sarah Ferguson, Dr. Cory Brown, the Hospice staff from Hendrick as well as the staff at BrightPointe for their wonderful care of Flo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
