Fonda Crawford Mayo
Abilene - Fonda Mayo, 76, of Abilene passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Abilene.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6 to 7 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 US HWY 277 S, Abilene, TX. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2 pm at the Oldham Lane Church of Christ, 5049 Oldham Ln, Abilene, TX. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories, in Sweetwater, TX.
Fonda was born on June 18, 1943 in Abilene, TX., to the late Carl C and Lenora Wallace. She married Don Crawford. Fonda lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends, snacking on good food, making jewelry, singing and writing songs. Fonda loved the Lord and was a true light for Christ. She had a unique gift in reaching others and effecting their lives in a positive way. Fonda hoped everyone would come to know and experience God's love and anyone who spent any time with her certainly received just that! She will be missed.
Fonda was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Crawford, son, Jimmy Crawford; grandson, Donny Crawford; sisters, Betty Polk and Carolyn Reeves.
Fonda is survived by her daughter, Tami Crawford; sister, Pat Arledge; her beloved grandchildren, and beloved great grandchildren especially Analia, she was the apple of her Nana's eye.
Pallbearers will be Cody Chapell, James Crawford, Kendrick Ghant, Matthew Guitterez, Mark Guitterez, Richard Guitterez, Scott Olason, Whitney Coor, and David Kreher.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 10, 2019