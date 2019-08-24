|
Forrest "Butch" Pesch
Goldthwaite - Forrest "Butch" Pesch, 77 of Goldthwaite. TX passed away on August 22, 2019 in Goldthwaite. He was born June 22, 1942 in Great Falls, South Carolina to the late Forrest D. and Emily Hunter Pesch. He married Nan Laughlin on February 18, 1961 in Idalou, TX. He was a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University in 1965 and Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth in 1969. He was retired minister of Priddy Baptist Church in Priddy,TX serving from 1988 to 2016. Memorial services wil be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Goldthwaite with Jack Willoughby, Stewart Farrell and John Priddy officiating. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Emily Hunter Pesch, his grandson, Micah Farrell, and his nephew, Timmy Williams. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nan Pesch, his children and spouses, Keri Farrell and Stewart, Sheri Bonsal and Doug, and Joel Pesch and Sarah, his grandchildren, Nathan Farrell, Rachel Boscamp and Clint, Caleb Bonsal, Kennedy Bonsal and Weston Pesch. He is also survived by his sister and her spouse, Eve Williams and Jerry, his nephew Douglas McMurray and a niece and her spouse, Lee Ann Gamble and Jack. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church in Goldthwaite, TX
