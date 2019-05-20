|
Forrest Shirley
Abilene - Forrest Earl Shirley, 98, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on May 12, 2019.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Baird Cemetery.
Forrest entered this world on September 19, 1920, in Callahan County, Texas, born to William Joe Shirley and Adeline Scott Shirley. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Jewel Russell (J.R.) Shirley, Walter William Shirley, and O.B. Shirley, two sisters Beulah Charclcey and Addie Odessa Shirley.
Forrest is survived by his daughter's Betty Jean Shirley Knapp, and Tammy Elizabeth Shirley
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 20, 2019