1/
Fran Henley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fran Henley

Abilene - Ida Frances (Fran) Henley, 91, of Abilene, formerly of Clyde, died Monday, July 6, 2020 in an Abilene hospice facility. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene with Rick Cunningham officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.

Fran was born June 25, 1929 in Snyder to Matthew and Mary (Newby) Arnett. She graduated from Snyder High School. She married Jesse Huel Henley in Big Spring on January 22, 1949. They moved to Clyde from Riverside, California in 1973 and then to Abilene in 1997. She was a dedicated military wife. She followed Jess to Japan and many other places during his 27 years of military service. She was a member of the Daughter's of the Republic of Texas and Baker Heights Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jess Henley of Abilene; son Robert Alton Henley of Eula and Vickie Fain and husband Robert of Abilene; sister Margie Godwin of Plano; half-sister Barbara (Bobbie) Nachlinger of Hermleigh; four grandchildren, Holly Morgan of Abilene, Jason Fain of Abilene, Mitchell Henley of Abilene and Kacee Robinson of Clyde; six great grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, Travis, Jackson, Dylan and Daylen and numerous other relatives and friends.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert Arnett and Matt Arnett, Jr.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved