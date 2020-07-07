Fran Henley
Abilene - Ida Frances (Fran) Henley, 91, of Abilene, formerly of Clyde, died Monday, July 6, 2020 in an Abilene hospice facility. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene with Rick Cunningham officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Fran was born June 25, 1929 in Snyder to Matthew and Mary (Newby) Arnett. She graduated from Snyder High School. She married Jesse Huel Henley in Big Spring on January 22, 1949. They moved to Clyde from Riverside, California in 1973 and then to Abilene in 1997. She was a dedicated military wife. She followed Jess to Japan and many other places during his 27 years of military service. She was a member of the Daughter's of the Republic of Texas and Baker Heights Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jess Henley of Abilene; son Robert Alton Henley of Eula and Vickie Fain and husband Robert of Abilene; sister Margie Godwin of Plano; half-sister Barbara (Bobbie) Nachlinger of Hermleigh; four grandchildren, Holly Morgan of Abilene, Jason Fain of Abilene, Mitchell Henley of Abilene and Kacee Robinson of Clyde; six great grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, Travis, Jackson, Dylan and Daylen and numerous other relatives and friends.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert Arnett and Matt Arnett, Jr.
