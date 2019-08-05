|
Frances Darlene Ashby
Abilene - Frances Darlene Ashby was born in San Francisco, CA on February 15, 1943 to Charles Lee Barton and Frances G Barton Cadenhead. Darlene passed away due to heart failure on Saturday, August 3, at age 76.
Darlene graduated from North High School in 1961 in Denver, CO where she developed her love of singing and performing. She even had a chance to sing at the Denver Post Opera. After high school Darlene moved to Abilene to begin her college career at ACU. She majored in Speech, Drama and English, spending much of her spare time performing with groups and singing in musicals and choral groups. While at ACU she met and married the love of her life Dr. Jon Ashby in 1965.
Darlene was an 8th grade English Teacher in Abilene at Franklin Middle School for over 20 years. (all in the same classroom) She truly loved her students and was very proud of the times that she spent teaching and acting out "The Diary of Anne Frank" with her students. She would often laugh about her "different" method of getting their attention when they were not listening. She would sing them into submission by belting out show tunes until they finally quieted down.
Darlene was an active member of the University Church of Christ since 1972.
Darlene is survived by her husband Dr. Jon Ashby, sons; Bart Ashby and wife Patty of Briar, TX and Joel Bret Ashby and wife Erin of Liberty Hill, Texas, a much loved grandson Christian Lee Ashby of Colorado City; and niece Julie Ashby Mann of Amarillo. She will also be lovingly remembered by many other extended family and close friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday August 6th, 2019 at the University Church of Christ. A visitation will be held Monday evening from 5-6:30 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.
Donations will be accepted in her name at the Christian Service Center at www.cscabilene.org. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 5, 2019