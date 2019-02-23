Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Frances Zuber
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Frances Elizabeth Zuber


Frances Elizabeth Zuber went to heaven on February 20, 2019. She was born July 12, 1930 in Alice, Texas to Lola Pearl (Green) Cullum and George Landrum Cullum. Frances lived in Aspermont, Texas with her Mother during her childhood where she met and married Darwin Olen Frazier. They had 3 children: Bobbye Jean (Frazier) Scott, Kerry Darwin Frazier and Richard Olen Frazier. Darwin preceded her in death in 1954 in a car accident. She later moved to Abilene, Texas where she married Garland Lee Zuber and they had one child, Garland Lee Zuber, Jr. Garland preceded her in death in 1986. She lived out the remainder of her life in Abilene.

Frances is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two daughters-in-laws; Sara (Sally) Frazier and Jenny Frazier. Her son-in-law, L. (Bubba) Scott preceded her in death in 1998. Frances was also preceded in death by her brother, George (Buddy) Cullum.

She was a member of the second Baptist Church. She loved her family, the land, music and cooking.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Highway 277 South, with visitation 30 minutes prior to service. A private family burial will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 23, 2019
