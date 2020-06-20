Frances Helen Moerbe Nolte
Clyde - Frances Helen Moerbe Nolte, 93, of Abilene, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at an Abilene care facility. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Abilene with Pastor Clyde Kieschnick officiating. Gravesde services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Taylor Cemetery in Taylor, Texas, under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Zion Luthern.
Frances Helen Moerbe Nolte was born June 17, 1927, to Oswald and Ida Moerbe on a family farm in Thorndale, Texas. She was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Thorndale on July 3, 1927. Frances was confirmed on April 6, 1941 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
In June 1946 Frances married Emil Koslan. They were blessed with three children, Sandra, Diana and Mark. Emil went to be with the Lord on June 1, 1955. In June 1958 Frances married Frank Vernon Nolte. Together they were blessed with two children, James and Terry. Vernon went to be with the Lord on May 6, 1994. Frances was a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed her church activities, gardening and working in her yard. Most important to Frances was her family and she showed her love in cooking food. Some of the most memorable meals included turkey and dressing, noodles, coffee cake and her famous sugar cookies, which were loved by all.
During Frances' early years, she lived in Austin and surrounding communities. In 1961 the family moved to Wilson, Texas where they farmed until they retired in 1986. Frances resided in Clyde until she moved into University Place in Abilene where she spent the last five years playing dominoes and enjoying activities with her friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Emil Koslan and Vernon Nolte and her brothers Johnny, Kenneth and Floyd Moerbe.
She is survived by her children; Sandra Koslan Herzog and husband Donald of Clermont, Florida, Diana Koslan Deborah and husband Joel of Victoria, Texas, Mark Koslan and wife Jan of Abilene, Texas, James Nolte of Wilson, Texas and Terry Nolte Thomas and husband Larry of Baird, Texas; seven grandchildren, Mona, Dawn, Jeff, Nathan, Jared, Morgan and Brody; nine great grandchildren, Melanie, Megan, Ryan, Riley, Makaila, Addison, Violet, Nash and Garrett. She is also survived by one sister Lee Koslan of Slaton, Texas and numerous other family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.