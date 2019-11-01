Resources
Frances Louise Williams Martin

Anson - ANSON - FRANCES LOUISE WILLIAMS MARTIN, 76, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Lubbock. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born November 20, 1942 in Brady, Frances was the daughter of the late Royce Batson and Frances Louise (Whitfill) Williams. Frances married Thomas George "Tom" Martin July 27, 1963 in Fort Worth. Frances graduated from North Texas State University and worked as a Registered Medical Technologist. She was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologist. After her retirement, Frances moved to Anson where she was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Martin of Anson; and a son, David G. Martin of Arlington.

Family visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home, 732 Ave. I in Anson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
