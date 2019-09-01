Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marie Short


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Marie Short Obituary
Frances Marie Short

Abilene - Frances Marie Short, 90, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on August 26th in Abilene.

Frances was born in Hugo, Oklahoma on September 5th, 1928 to Harry and Faye Owen. She attended Hugo High School and was a graduate of the Chillicothe Business College in Chillicothe, Missouri. She married Paul Harrison Short on November 10th, 1947 in Hobbs, New Mexico. Paul and Frances moved to Abilene in 1964 where she worked for Anderson Clayton for 18 years before her retirement.

Frances was preceded in death by sons Jerry Wayne Short and Dr. Jacky Paul Short

Frances is survived by her husband Paul Harrison Short, Grandson Eric Own Short and Great Granddaughter Adeline Bleu Short.

In Lou of flowers the family asks that any donations be made to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now