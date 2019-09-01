|
|
Frances Marie Short
Abilene - Frances Marie Short, 90, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on August 26th in Abilene.
Frances was born in Hugo, Oklahoma on September 5th, 1928 to Harry and Faye Owen. She attended Hugo High School and was a graduate of the Chillicothe Business College in Chillicothe, Missouri. She married Paul Harrison Short on November 10th, 1947 in Hobbs, New Mexico. Paul and Frances moved to Abilene in 1964 where she worked for Anderson Clayton for 18 years before her retirement.
Frances was preceded in death by sons Jerry Wayne Short and Dr. Jacky Paul Short
Frances is survived by her husband Paul Harrison Short, Grandson Eric Own Short and Great Granddaughter Adeline Bleu Short.
In Lou of flowers the family asks that any donations be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 1, 2019