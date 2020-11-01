Frances Marth Richburg
Roscoe - Frances Joy (Marth) Richburg was born 9/24/1937 to Rudolph Henry Marth and Jessie Oleta (Allen) Marth at their family farm west of Roscoe. Frances was forever a Roscoe Plowgirl. She played basketball, was high school band drum major, was a leader of her local and state Luther League youth groups, and cooked and sewed it up as a 4H Club and Future Homemakers of America member. She graduated from RHS in 1956 and continued her education at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas, obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1960. Upon graduation, her first teaching job was in Snyder ISD from 1960-1962. On June 4, 1962, Frances married Donald Allen Richburg. From September to December of 1962, she had her first stint of teaching in Roscoe ISD. Starting in 1963, Frances took a hiatus from teaching and stayed at home to raise a family. While raising 5 children, she planted, nurtured, harvested, froze, canned and cooked enough food to feed an army and a community. Her fried okra, black eyed peas, and cornbread were legendary and if there were cinnamon biscuits on the breakfast table, some with pecans, some without, everyone knew it was Sunday. She read her kids books, books, and more books, teaching nursery rhymes and songs, always having time to hold, snuggle, and love on each one as if they were her only child. Many Roscoe students rode the bus to her home after their school day to take piano lessons from Mrs. Richburg. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ for First Salem Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, volunteering as a 4H Leader, completing Master Gardening classes, teaching as a substitute, and supporting Roscoe Plowboy and Plowgirl athletics. In 1981 Frances returned to full-time teaching of Science and Health at Roscoe Elementary School, retiring in June 2001, after 20 years of service. Always with a positive attitude, always believing something wonderful was about to happen, she supported and encouraged her 5 children through their college years and celebrated with each their graduation. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed spending time reading, traveling to visit her children and grandchildren in their homes, joining her mom, Jessie, in visiting with and taking donuts and coffee to nursing home residents, and volunteering with her husband at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center. She shared her sweet spirit and infectious smile EVERYWHERE her travels took her. Frances is survived by her five children: Marsha Sanders (Greg Pearson) of Kokomo, IN, Danny (Susan) Richburg of Amarillo, Nathan (Jan) Richburg of Farmersville, Allen Richburg of Roscoe, and Mira (Bill) Brown of Denton. She was a wonderful Grandmother to her 15 grandchildren: Nolan (Ashley) Sanders, Cameron Sanders, Weston (Marlee) Richburg, Garrad (Shawna) Richburg, Whitney (Landon) Brantley, Haley (Spencer) Scott, Adrien (Shane) Weeks, Erin Richburg, Aiden Richburg, Shelby (Daniel) Linebaugh, Kaylie Brown, and lovingly adopted Alex (Julie) Armenta, Juan (Jenna) Armenta, Cindy (Jon) Ventura, and Javier Armenta as her own; survived also by her 9 great grandchildren and was eagerly awaiting the birth of two more. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her brother Donald Marth, and her parents. In continuation of her love of Science and education, in 2010, Frances had arranged to donate her body to Texas Tech School of Medicine. Unfortunately, The COVID Pandemic of 2020 prevented this from occurring. Thanks to Hoyt Place staff and residents who became not only her friends, but an extension of her family. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov 6, 2020 at McCoy Funeral Home, Sweetwater, TX from 5 to 7 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Salem Lutheran Church in Roscoe, TX. Graveside services will follow at Roscoe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frances' name will be accepted by First Salem Lutheran Church of Roscoe, and West Texas Rehabilitation Center, Abilene, TX. McCoy Funeral Home, Sweetwater, TX is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
