Frances Meldene Liles



Merkel - Frances MeldeneLilesMerkelTXFrances Meldene Liles, 91, of Merkel passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born August 31, 1929 to L.P. and Milbre (Suber) Liles in Ackerly, Texas.



She is survived by one sister, Marilyn Giles of Merkel, Texas; niece Liz Lemons(Curt) of Gardendale, Texas; Niece Lesa Shirley (Mike) of Merkel, Texas; nephew Brian Giles of Midland, Texas; nephew Mark Giles of Merkel, Texas; and niece Beth Giles of Merkel, Texas. She is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews: Holly and Scotty Cannon, Sarah and Joey Morgan, Katie and Dustin Bounds, Hannah Lemons, David and Kristi Craig, Brittainy and Matt Saddlemire, Cole and Hailey Shirley, Kaleigh and Ryan McNutt, Gus Shirley, Mitchell Giles, Shane and Karley Giles, Lauren Giles and Kevin Giles; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Merkel with Rev. Rhonda Greenwood officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store