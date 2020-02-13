|
|
Frances Rae Pittman
Abilene - Frances Rae Pittman, "Granny Sue", age 84, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in Abilene, TX while surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Billie and Nannie Cash on June 12, 1935 in Mount Vernon, Texas.
It was love at first sight when she met her husband, Henry Pittman, they married on August 4, 1952 days before he left for the military. The two celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing in 2008.
Frances was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed her weekly hair appointments, shopping at Dollar General, making peanut brittle, the Texas Rangers, and spending time with her dog Gibson. She retired from Abilene State School and was a staple member of Belmont Baptist Church where she served as the church treasurer. Frances is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her heavenly father.
Frances is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Garry and Cyndi Reed, grandchildren Domingo and Kaycee Robles, Amber Reed, Dillion and LeAndra Reed, 6 great-grandchildren Allison, Kaelan, Avery, Ryder Henry, Conner, Reese, and her special Aunt Myrtle Moran. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Pittman, her son Michael Pittman, her parents Billie and Nannie Cash, sister Nona Sievert, and brother Travis Cash.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, in The Hamil Family Funeral Home Staterooms, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, in The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be sent to Belmont Baptist Church, 2117 Palm Street, Abilene, TX 79602.
Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020