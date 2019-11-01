|
|
Frances Richardson
Coleman - Frances Richardson, age 90, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home.
A time of visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David McLean, pastor of First Baptist Church of Santa Anna, officiating. Burial will follow at the Brown Ranch Cemetery under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
She was born Frances Louise Jones on June 11, 1929 in Fisk, Texas, to Fred Jones and Alice Cornelius Jones. Frances grew up in Fisk and graduated from Mozelle High School. Frances married Cecil Edgar Richardson on November 26, 1957 in Coleman. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1990. She worked at the Jinright Sewing Factory, Anthonys and Bealls in Coleman. Frances loved doing yardwork, all animals, ceramic painting, photography, and quilting. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Frances was a life-long resident of Coleman County and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Santa Anna.
Other than her husband, Frances is also preceded in death by a son, Dave Beal; brother Rodney Jones; and sisters Jeanine Jones and Freda Stephenson.
She is survived by three sons, Rick Beal of Santa Anna, Tony Beal of Valera, Steve Beal and wife Sarah of Coleman; two brothers, William Earl Jones of Voss, Jerry Jones of Coleman; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Memorials are suggested in memory of Frances to the at ; Coleman County Youth Activity Center, P.O. Box 766, Coleman, Texas 76834; or Brown Ranch Cemetery Association, 4619 CR 300, Gouldbusk, Texas 76845.
Remembrances and condolences can be written to the family at www.livingmemorials.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019