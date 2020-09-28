Frances Scanlon
Francis Scanlon, age 97, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm, Wednesday September 30 at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Thursday, October 1 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene with Msgr. Frederick Nawarskas officiating. Entombment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Fran was born November 13, 1922 at Methodist Hospital, Los Angeles, CA to young Mexican Immigrant parents Frank and Joyce Nuno. The newborn transported home in her father's motorcycle side car.
Fran grew up with two younger brothers, Sal and Bill. She and her brother Sal shared the joy of having a best friend for a sibling.
Spanish was her first language. She learned English by playing with all the children in her neighborhood. Her neighbors were Irish, Russian, Italian, German, Japanese, Mexican, somehow they all picked up English.
Fran enjoyed a happy childhood with family, cousins and friends. She talked about riding the LA street cars everywhere, always escorted, always fun.
Fran was a smart kid and an excellent student. Fran attended:
Manchester Elementary School
Bret Hart Junior High School
Graduated Washington High School 1941
Graduated USC 1945
One of brother Sal's friends from junior high through college was Jim Scanlon. They were great buddies. WWII interrupted life and Jim Scanlon was sworn into the Army Air Corps at age 18 on August 6, 1942. Jim flew 35 Liberator bomber missions and logged 55 combat hours in fighters. The war in Europe ended May 8, 1945, Jim turned 21 one month later. Fran graduated with honors from USC in 1945 with a degree in education and a minor in French.
After the war, Fran, Sal and Jim joined the Young Peoples Club at St Michaels Parish. They and all of their closest friends attended fun social functions, dances, parties, beach outings. Jim and Fran weren't dating, just friends.
In 1947 the USAF called Jim back into service to relocate airplanes and eventually to assist in the Berlin Airlift in Germany. Fran was an elementary school teacher when in the summer of 1950 she made plans to tour Europe. She set out with a group of friends and had written Jim, still in Germany, letting him know their itinerary.
Jim made plans to interrupt Fran's plans by asking her to marry him when they met up in Paris. She accepted his proposal on the Eiffel Tower. Fran & Jim married August 12, 1950 Neubiberg Germany Honeymoon in Burchesgarden.
Jim and Fran immediately started building their family of two girls and six boys. Fran delivered eight babies in ten years while changing assignments and residents. The Air Force moved Fran, Jim and family at least a dozen times including two overseas assignments, Taiwan and Japan.
In 1970 Jim's USAF orders took him to Korea leaving Fran with eight kids ages 9 to 19 in Colorado Springs for one year. The family's final assignment was Dyess AFB. Jim retired from the Air Force April 1, 1975. Fran and Jim lived the remainder of their lives in Abilene.
Fran made friends easily, abundantly, and treasured her friendships. She was famous for keeping in touch as she was constantly on the move with her Air Force family. Fran enjoyed tennis, volunteering, puns, flowers, and people. Fran was a very early leader and volunteer with Meals on Wheels in Abilene.
Fran and Jim were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Holy Family. They enjoyed traveling and lifelong friends. Holidays and birthdays were spent in Austin with their children and grandkids.
Jim passed in 2009 after 59 years of marriage. Fran never quite got over the loss. Fran's physical health declined but her mental capacity remained sharp and witty.
Fran is proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Joyce Nuno, her brother Bill Nuno, and her son James Scanlon.
She is survived by her brother Sal Nuno, daughter Kathleen Scanlon and husband Scott Richardson, son Robert and wife Cindie Scanlon, sons Stephen Scanlon, Timothy Scanlon, Bill Scanlon, Daughter Maureen Scanlon and husband Peter Ellis, Son Gary and wife Tanya Scanlon. Grandson Cory Scanlon and wife Adrianne Scanlon, grandson Cameron Scanlon, granddaughters Shelby Scanlon, Suzie Perry and husband Cameron Perry, granddaughters Katie Scanlon , and Emilie Scanlon, great grandson James Scanlon. Nieces nephews and dear friends.
Fran had many dear care givers the last decade of life who loved, honored and took very good care of her. Special love and thanks to Lindsey Lopez, Ella Lopez, Pamella Every Jackson, Sandra Mims, Amber Oliphant and Brook Eckford,
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
.