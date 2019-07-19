|
Frances Tetreault Brooks
Abilene - Frances Tetreault Brooks, 76, of Abilene, Texas, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, died on July 17, 2019, in Abilene.
Frances Lee Harris was born to Myrtle Lou Peel and Garvin Brank Harris on Sept. 1, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas, the middle of three sisters. She graduated from South San High School in May 1960 and married Bernard Anthony Tetreault, who was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, on May 11, 1960 in Pleasanton, Texas. They had two children, Laura Lea and Phillip Jay. Bernard died on March 5, 1975 for injuries sustained in a fall a month earlier.
Frances found new joy in life when she married Samuel "Sammy" R. Brooks on Feb. 6, 1979 in San Antonio, Texas. After he retired from a 39-year career with Sears in San Antonio, the two eventually moved to Abilene. He died on Aug. 2, 2012, in Brownwood, Texas.
Throughout her life, Frances worked a variety of jobs, including in food service, health care and retail. She retired as a clerk from USAA Insurance in San Antonio. She most recently was a member of Wylie Church of Christ in Abilene.
Frances enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling and visiting with others during celebrations, illnesses and hard times. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to two husbands, Frances was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Evelyn White.
Surviving Frances are her children, Laura Gutschke and her husband, Eric, of Abilene and son Phillip Tetreault and his partner Tracy Patillo of San Antonio; grandchildren Emily Headlee and her husband, Ryan, Rebecca Gutschke, Erin Gutschke and Zachary Tetreault; sister Barbara Neal and her husband, Jerry, of Goodrich, Texas, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A family visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene. Burial will be at 9 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, in San Antonio.
