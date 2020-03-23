|
Francisco Javier Orozco
Francisco Javier Orozco, 55, passed away March 17, 2020. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope, with Pastor Rolando Figueiras officiating. Burial will follow at Eula Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. Orozco was born July 17, 1964, in Rancho de San Agustin Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Ruperto and Consuelo Orozco. Francisco at the age of 13, he immigrated to the US and started his first job at the Dr. Pepper/Pepsi Company. From there he started working for other concrete people and developed a love for the trade. After many years of hard work and determination, he was able to form his own concrete company and became one of the biggest concrete contractors in Abilene. He always had a smile on his face and carried a funny sense of humor. He loved to ride horses and loved the ranch life. He loved being around family and friends and loved singing his favorite Mexican ranchera songs.
Survivors include his mother: Consuelo Orozco of Abilene; three sons: Andrew Orozco of Abilene, Michael Orozco and wife Beverly of Abilene, and Francisco Orozco Jr. and wife Daneen of Eula; step-daughter: Cynthia Villarreal of Abilene; brother: Chon Orozco and wife Andrea of Eula; sister: Bertha Alicia Orozco and husband Johnny Jimenez of Abilene; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
Mr. Orozco was preceded in death by his father Ruperto Orozco.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope, 3349 N. 12th Street.
