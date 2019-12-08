|
|
Frank Allyn
Tuscola - Frank Allyn, 74, of Tuscola, passed away from this earth and entered into the glory of Jesus Christ's presence on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Abilene.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the River of Life Church, 539 US-Hwy 83, with Tommy Ross, officiating. Visitation will be held immediately following the services. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Frank was born on July 2, 1945 in Abilene to the late Fred and Mary (Jones) Allyn. He grew up on his family's ranch west of Tuscola. There he learned how to farm and ranch from his dad and his childhood hero, Granddaddy Jones. He graduated from Jim Ned High School in 1963. He participated in all sports, but excelled in basketball, particularly a very salty team his senior year. He then attended Texas Tech University, graduating in 1967 with a BBA in business finance. After college he married his high school sweetheart, Amy Aldridge. They soon began their new life together, by leaving South Taylor County, as he began officer candidate school in Annapolis, Maryland. He served our country in the US Navy during Vietnam aboard the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier. After his service, it was decided to move back to the Jim Ned area where they would raise their family. He worked for Production Credit Association, loaning money to farmers and ranchers to support their agricultural operations. Later he sold insurance at Farm Bureau Insurance and finished his working career, as a hearing officer for the Texas Workers Compensation Commission. He served on the Jim Ned School Board and also played an important role in establishing Steamboat Mountain Water Supply Corporation to serve his community.
After his retirement, he was able to focus his efforts on his true passion of farming and ranching. He was especially proud to win the Middle Clear Fork SWCD Conservation Rancher of the Year. His favorite times were spent with his grandkids. He loved watching them play sports, taking them for rides on his Ranger and telling them stories. Some of them were even true. He loved to golf and played countless rounds at Shady Oaks in Baird. Hunting and fishing were also high priorities, but his favorite was quail hunting, especially "blues" in the Delaware Mountains north of Van Horn. His last several years were spent with a very special lady, Debbie Banks, who he cherished and with whom he shared many adventures.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Pat McMahon.
Survivors include one son Eddy Allyn and wife Kristi of Tuscola, Texas; two daughters, Kaylee Shackleford and husband Keith of Clyde, Texas and Lyndee Allyn of Tuscola; one sister, Becky Poindexter and husband Don of Abilene, Texas; his aunt, Madie Newman of Abilene, Texas; and six grandchildren, Saegan Davis, Nick Allyn, Landry Allyn, Garrett Beard, Matthew Shackleford and Avery Cox.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Cancer Services Network, PO Box 2026, Abilene, Texas 79604 or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St, Abilene, Texas 79601.
The family of Frank Allyn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Debbie Banks for the many years of love and care she gave our dad.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019