On July 27, 2019, Frank Baren Jenkins, 81, of Haskell, TX, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church with Bro. Darrell Feemster, Bro. Shawn Smith, and Bro. Dan Bullock officiating. Burial will follow at Weinert Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D, Haskell. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Frank was born November 6, 1937 in Haskell, TX, to Homer and Ella Jenkins. He graduated from Weinert High School in 1956. On July 21, 1957, he married Roberta Raynes at First Baptist Church in Weinert, TX. Frank attended barber school in Fort Worth in 1958 and the birth of their daughter Teresa followed on August 5, 1959. He was a barber for 56 years. Frank served as a deacon at East Side Baptist Church for 38 years. Frank had a servant's heart and always put others above himself. He was a custodian at his church for many years. He made countless visits to nursing homes, hospitals, homes and funeral homes to offer his barbering services. Frank loved 3 things dearly, his family, fishing and most importantly, his Lord. Matthew 4:19 says, "Follow me and I will make you fishers of men." This is exactly what Frank did.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother and father, Homer and Ella Jenkins; brothers, JR Jenkins and Olen Jenkins; sisters, Vivienne Stone, Evora Briley, Oleta Cooke and Nell Dean McAuley. He was also preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Bob and Crystella Raynes; and brothers-in-law, George Shawver, Bill Jetton and Bobby Raynes.
He is survived by his wife Roberta Jenkins of Haskell; daughter, Teresa New and husband Mike of Haskell; his 4 grandsons, Josh and JJ New of Abilene; Micah and Lacey New of Haskell; Aaron and Julie New of Wichita Falls and Shawn and Laura Ashley Smith of Marshall; eight great grandchildren, Zachary, Avery, Darbee, Laynee, Hazelee, Emmalyn, Owen and Stone; brother, Bobby Jenkins and wife Pat of Haskell; sisters-in-law, Betty Raynes, Mary Nell Coltharp and husband Don, Patsy Lee Siegfried and husband Steve, Dorothy Jones and husband Jerry, Delores Stewart and husband Ronnie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Haskell Health Care Center and Kindred Hospice for the loving care they gave Frank.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 30, 2019