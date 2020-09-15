Frank Beck
Abilene - Frank Beck, 99, of Abilene passed away at his residence on September 13, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 18. 2020 at 10:00 AM at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories with Rev. Paul Matta officiating under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Frank was born on May 25, 1921 in Barksdale, TX to the late Fitzhugh and Cebia (Guthrie) Beck. He was a BSAEE Veteran of the Army Air Corps. He was a Pilot and Trainer. He graduated from the University of Texas Austin in 1950. While standing at a bus stop in Fort Stockton, Texas he met Bessie Jean Johnson who soon after he married, and enjoyed 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. He retired from Texaco/Chevron after 35 years. He will be remembered as an unpretentious man that enjoyed life's simple pleasures.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife, Bessie Beck. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Packard and husband C.E. of Kerrville, TX; son, Paul Beck and wife Rae of Abilene; daughters, Donna Jaggars and husband James of Abilene, and Traci Beck of Magnolia, TX; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
