Frank Hawk
Frank Hawk met his Heavenly Father on August 17 in League City, TX with his loving wife, Rosa, by his side. He was born October 2, 1954 in Midland, TX to Frank Hawk and Ann (Johnson) Hawk. His father died in 1955 and the family moved to Abilene. He attended Jackson, Madison and Cooper, graduating in 1973. He married Rosa Rivera in Abilene on February 5, 1990.While in Abilene he worked for Timex, Treanor Equipment, Abilene Towers and McCoys. He worked for McCoys and Home Depot in League City. Frank loved everything about the outdoors and nature. Hunting and fishing were some of his his favorite activities. He was always curious and never tired of learning about our world. He enjoyed spending time on his back porch, soaking up the sun, while enjoying all of the gifts that Mother Nature had to offer. Even though he had lived in the Houston area for the past 25 years, he remained a loyal fan to the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangwers. He was a member of Brookhollow Christian Church in Abilene. Frank is survived by his wife Rosa, mother Ann Hawkins of Abilene, daughter Stephanie Frederick (Peter) of St. Matthews, SC, sister Frances Baker of Abilene and granddaughter Alexis Stallworth. In addition he is survived by one niece, four nephews and many cousins. No service will be held at this time due to the Covid 19 pandemic. At a later date his ashes will be placed under a tree in San German, Puerto Rico. The tree was planted in Franks's honor by Rosa's mother shortly after their marriage and had a special meaning to him. Online condolances can be made at www.crowderfuneralhome.com
. Memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels Plus P.O. Box 903 Abilene TX 79604 or a charity of choice
.