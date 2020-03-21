|
Frank K. Zerilli
Abilene - Frank K. Zerilli, 75 years old passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
Services celebrating his life will be held at a later date at Exodus MCC in Abilene.
Frank was born on December 2, 1944 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Fixx) Zerilli in the Bronx and raised on Long Island. From an early age Frank had a strong spiritual life and after high school he enrolled in Bible College and began a career in hospitality. He then moved to California and begin working with the Railroad. Upon moving to California he joined the LA Metropolitan Community Church now Founder's MCC. He was then recommended to serve as the Confidential Assistant to the Presiding Bishop Rev. Troy Perry for the churches denominational headquarters. While in California he received numerous awards from different West Hollywood Gay Pride organizations for always championing causes he felt passionate about. He met Franklin Calvin in 1978, this year they would have celebrated 42 years of making memories, serving others, and being together. His devotion to his church was displayed in his faithfulness to attend all but one General Conference. When the churches denomination moved to Abilene under the direction of Cindi Love he continued to be active within the church until he retired. He and Franklin settled in and made Abilene home. He was instrumental in creating the Camp Barkeley Dog Park in Abilene. He was the dog look alike winner five years running. He really loved his pets! He also enjoyed special relationships with his family. His friends and family will savior his delicious cooking especially his baking. He enjoyed genealogy and connecting with his distant relatives. He will be remembered as a pioneer within the Metropolitan Community Church and for social justice. He was strong headed, God loving, and very intelligent. Frank's passing has left a void in the lives of many people he has touched worldwide through relationships he built.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his husband, Franklin Calvin; his cherished dogs, Chester & Rosie; his sister, Gail Hanley; 2 nieces, Lisa and Colleen; and his nephew Sean Hanley; a host of other relatives, special friends, and church family whose relationships enriched his life.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020