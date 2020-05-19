|
Frank L. Robertson
Frank L. Robertson, a force of life to his friends and family, left us on May 13, 2020. He was born June 8, 1934, to Francis L. Robertson and Ethel Brasher in Newcastle, Texas. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Diana L. Robertson, who will forever cherish memories of their life together, many of them in Abilene, Texas. He was called "Bud" by his sisters, Mary Lou Robertson and Flo Gene Ebeling, who preceded him in death, as did his brother-in-law, Weldon Ebeling, his son-in-law, John Johnson, his cousin Gary Robertson and his wife's brother- and sister-in-law, Serv Guerra and Elma Garza. Surviving him are his two daughters, Gayla Johnson, Pamela Blount and her husband Dan, his two stepchildren Amy Taulman and Aaron Taulman, his nephew Norman Ebeling, four grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. A Texan of Scottish descent, he had many passions, but foremost the Geologist loved the land and all the living and non-living things on it. Frank and Diana have been residing in Pflugerville, Texas, but in keeping with Frank's long-held wishes, his ashes will return to his ancestral family hometown of Newcastle, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020