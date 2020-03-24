|
Frank Ledbetter Sr.
Abilene - Frank Henry Ledbetter Sr., 82, passed away in Brownwood, TX on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene.
Frank was born on July 14, 1937 to parents John and Clara Ledbetter in Albany, TX. He spent his childhood in Albany where he attended school. He was a very hard working and always finding something to do. He worked for Fraley Butane as a truck driver for more than thirty years. He loved his family, enjoyed fishing with his boys, and liked his dogs. His unconditional love for his family was one of his greatest attributes especially his "not my boys" statement when they might have done something they shouldn't have.
He is survived by four children, Frank Ledbetter Jr. (Ruth), Preston Ledbetter, Martha Gibson (Bill), Thelma Drinkard (Wesley); five grandchildren, Teri Burleson (Lonnie), Andrea Cavanaugh (Buddy), Jacki Meyers (Kirby), Harvey Price Jr. (Kimberly), and Willow Gibson; two great-grandsons, Hayden and Parker Burleson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins including one special cousin and caretaker, Sarah Leverton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Wanda Jewel.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his caretakers, Tonya and Lynn along with the entire staff of Cross Country Healthcare in Brownwood.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made in Frank's honor to Taylor County Child Welfare Board, 3610 Vine Street, Abilene, TX 79602.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020