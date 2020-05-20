|
|
Frank Lee Moore
Abilene - Frank Lee Moore, age 80, passed from this life on May 18, 2020.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Elliott Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery with Chaplain Robert Williamson of the Taylor County Sherriff's Office officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the pandemic restrictions are lifted for gatherings, and Frank will be laid in his final resting place in Texas Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene at that time.
Frank was born on August 22, 1939 in Grandview, Texas to James and Lucille (Williams) Moore. He served his country in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corp. He was athletic, having played basketball in high school, and continued his love of basketball over the years, as well as being an avid walker and dancing. He also greatly enjoyed shooting pool, listening to music (especially blues), playing the piano, and eating tender ribs. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tease people, and was persistent in whatever he was trying to do, having a "never give up" spirit.
He was a Christian man who studied his Bible daily and lived it, especially in his later years.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Lawrence Moore and James Edward Moore.
Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Orlando Moore, Andre Moore and Will Leon; two daughters, Lena Organ and Carmalita "Carmen" Moore; brothers Leroy Moore and Elroy Moore; eight grandchildren, Larissa, Quincy, Deon, Xavier, Tia, Taylor, Tyson and Taryn; a host of great-grandchildren; and several extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020