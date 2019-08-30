|
|
Frank M. Delattre
Abilene - Frank M. Delattre, 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor LaVerne Janssen officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 16, 1939, Frank was the son of the late Mary (Keller) and Frank Delattre. He married Helma B. Becherer on June 3, 1961, and for the past 21 years had been a resident of Abilene. He worked in machine maintenance before becoming involved in the real estate business. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Abilene.
Frank is survived by his wife, Helma B. Delattre of Abilene; daughter, Marie Delattre of Abilene; grandchildren, Brian Angeletti and Kari Camacho; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Glass Camacho. Frank is also survived by brother, Michael Delattre and wife Margaret Delattre, of Midlothian, Illinois; sister, Alice Delattre, of Illinois; cousin, Frank Keller, Jr., and wife Pamela Keller, of Chicago, Illinois and sister-in-law, Marlene Stallings Danculovich, of Plover, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Delattre; and two brothers, Kenneth and Albert Delattre.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 30, 2019