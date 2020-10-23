Frank "Bubba" Mrazek Jr.



Aspermont - Frank Mrazek Jr. "Bubba" 73 went to be with his Lord Tuesday in Abilene, Texas. Funeral services are Graveside 2:00 pm Saturday in the Aspermont Cemetery under the direction GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont. Bubba was born in Robstown, Texas to Franklin James Mrazek and Isabell Monse.



Bubba was a graduate of Aspermont High school and attended Cisco Jr College and The University of Texas at Arlington. Bubba was a craftsman at applying his trade as a carpenter, building several homes in the area and remodeling many more.



Bubba was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sagerton for many years.









