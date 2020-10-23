1/1
Frank "Bubba" Mrazek Jr.
Frank "Bubba" Mrazek Jr.

Aspermont - Frank Mrazek Jr. "Bubba" 73 went to be with his Lord Tuesday in Abilene, Texas. Funeral services are Graveside 2:00 pm Saturday in the Aspermont Cemetery under the direction GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont. Bubba was born in Robstown, Texas to Franklin James Mrazek and Isabell Monse.

Bubba was a graduate of Aspermont High school and attended Cisco Jr College and The University of Texas at Arlington. Bubba was a craftsman at applying his trade as a carpenter, building several homes in the area and remodeling many more.

Bubba was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sagerton for many years.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Giles McCoy Funeral Home
1032 S. Broadway
Aspermont, TX 79502
(940) 989-3535
