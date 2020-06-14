Frank Steen HerringAbilene - Frank Steen Herring was born on May 10, 1928, in Eastland, Texas; he passed away on June 12, 2020, in Abilene, Texas. Frank lived a Godly life throughout his 91+ years and was dearly loved and respected by family and friends.Frank was the third of six children born to Milton Park and Arie Anna (Bumpass) Herring in Eastland, Texas. He grew up in Eastland, graduating from Eastland High School in 1945. Frank attended Texas A&M in 1946 and then returned to Cisco Junior College to play on its first football team in 1947. He returned to Eastland following the death of his father in 1948. He was drafted into the Army in 1950 before being honorably discharged in 1952.Shortly after his discharge, Frank moved to Snyder in 1952 and met his lifelong partner Della Merle Mason Terry. They were married in Snyder on July 16, 1955, and at the same time Frank inherited a son, Jack Lee Terry, who he raised as his own. This followed the death of Della's first husband in a tragic car accident in 1952. Frank is survived by his son Jack and his grandchildren, Paige Christian and Kelly Junot, and great grandchildren Jordan Christian, Drew Christian, Abby Christian, Hunter Luse, and Haley Luse. Frank is preceded in death by Jack's wife, Mary.Frank and Della moved from Snyder to Refugio in 1957, and their son Brooks William Herring was born on April 11, 1958. Frank is survived by Brooks and his wife, Michelle, his grandsons Mason William Herring and his wife Catherine, and Marshall Brooks Herring and his wife Laura, and his great grandchildren John Herring and Heidi Herring.Frank was foremost a Christian, and not far behind was his devotion to Della. Frank and Della were married for almost 65 years and they grew closer with each passing year. They were true partners in life, living primarily in Victoria, Graham, and Abilene. They always attended church together, and it was a common site to find them delivering food or fulfilling some other need for church members. Frank and Della were faithful members of the Wylie church of Christ, and Frank cherished and appreciated the entire congregation. Frank impacted the lives of many young people as a dedicated Sunday School teacher for many years.Frank was a very caring and devoted father to both of his sons. He was determined that his sons would get a university degree, and he worked hard to ensure that opportunity was fulfilled. He was a loving and playful grandparent, fondly referred to as Dandy by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.In his work life, Frank's trademark was his strong work ethic and principled leadership. He worked in the oil and gas industry for most of his career, until he became Della's right-hand man at Under One Roof in Abilene. Frank worked his way from a petroleum product loading rack attendant up to a plant foreman for natural gas processing plants with Sunray DX and numerous companies affiliated with Sunoco. He was a dedicated employee and foreman, taking great pride in the results he delivered for the company. Upon retirement from Sunoco in 1986, he was happy to tell the story that it took two people to replace him. He enjoyed a second career with smaller gas services companies after leaving Sunoco, and as a third career he worked on the old Minter's Department Store building in downtown Abilene where Della co-owned Under One Roof. He thoroughly enjoyed working in his yard and eating an old-fashioned chicken fried steak.Frank had five siblings that he treasured: Milton Park (M.P.) Herring Jr., Brooks Herring, Minta Sam (Sammie) Herring Pollard, Lowell Herring, and Murray Herring. Frank is survived only by his brother Murray Herring.Services for Frank will be held at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home at 5701 US Hwy. 277 S., Abilene, Texas 79606 at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the same location.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Abilene Meals on Wheels, Inc., 717 North 10th St., Abilene, TX 79601, 325-672-5050.The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Court for their care and support during a very difficult period along with the church family at Wylie church of Christ.