Frankie Jean Farmer Barclay
Abilene - Frankie Jean Farmer Barclay, 82, joined Max Farmer on the day of their anniversary March 2, 2020 in her heavenly home. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Frankie was born April 28, 1937 in Winsboro, Texas to parents, James and Emma Wylie. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1955. Frankie married Max Farmer on March 2, 1956 and the two had a beautiful marriage for 22 years until Max's untimely death in 1992. After Max's death, Frankie found herself as the sole owner of Max's Kawasaki of Abilene. Frankie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1992. Frankie married Winston Barclay on May 19, 1997. Winston was Frankie's companion for 22 years. Frankie was a strong woman of faith and raised her family to do the same. She loved to shop and always found a bargain. Frankie would do anything for her family and loved them with all her heart.
She is preceded in death by, her parents; her late husband, Max Farmer; her brother, Pat Wylie; and her grandson in law, William Lofton.
Frankie is survived by her husband, Winston Barclay; her two daughters, Pamela Jean Duffee and husband Richard, and Jamie Maxcelle Bruce and husband Les; her grandchildren, Amy Lofton, RJ and wife Kate Duffee, Lacy Bruce, Cory Bruce, Alex Anne and Ak Azlan; her great grandchildren, Lane Lofton, Luke Lofton, Lily Lofton, Oakley Duffee, Jaxon Bruce, Emma Bruce, and Maxanne Bruce; her sister in law, Alba Wylie and niece, Samantha.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020