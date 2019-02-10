|
Frankie M. Curtis
Abilene, TX
Frankie M. Curtis, 84, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, February 10, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Monday, February 11, at Wylie Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Harkrider officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Frankie was born on October 26, 1934 in Longview, Texas to Franklin and Houston Mae (Williams) Crow. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, Texas in 1953 and moved to Abilene where she and later graduated from Hardin-Simmons University. She taught kindergarten and first grade for 27 years in Abilene. Frankie was a member of Wylie Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was very active in the Living Christmas Tree for many years.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant son, Craig Curtis.
Survivors include two daughters, Celeste Berta and husband Bryan of Andrews, Texas, and Cherie Dahlgren of Abilene; one sister Betty Bullock and companion, Robert Murray of San Francisco, California; four grandchildren, Bailee Berta, Harmony Berta, Johnathan Heylin and Katie Dahlgren; and honorary family members, Jim and Gail Curtis and Rick and Cheryl Edgar, all of Abilene.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Edgar, Johnathan Heylin, Nathan Lowe, and Rick Grant.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Wylie Baptist Church Building Fund, 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606.
The family of Frankie Curtis expresses sincere thanks to Wylie Baptist Church and the staff and residents of Mesa Springs Retirement Village.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019