Franklin Charles Shearer
Franklin Charles Shearer passed away June 27, 2020. He was born September 30, 1932 in Las Vegas, NM to Charles and Mable Shearer. Frank served 10 years in the United States Air Force where he became a Physical Training Specialist which included training pilots to use oxygen equipment, pressure suits and the ejection seat.In 1964 Frank moved his family to Hamlin, TX where he bought a television sales and service business, Frank's TV, that he owned and operated for 43 years. He was active in the Hamlin Lions Club, Rotary Club, Business and Community Development and Booster Club. Frank coached Little League baseball. He was also a member of the National Association of Baseball Umpires, umpiring local Minor League games. Frank was a member of the Hamlin Church of The Nazarene where he taught a men's Bible class.Franklin is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and one brother. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Aaron Shearer, of Hamlin, one daughter Carol Foster of Amarillo, TX, son Franklin A. (Elaine) Shearer of Kingwood, TX, son Carl Wayne (Marissa) of Merkel, TX, one sister Jessical Braziel of Tucumcari, NM, seven grandchildren, James (Jasmine) of Richardson, TX, Melanie (Tim) White of Amarillo,TX, Major Bradley (Taegan) Shearer of Augusta, GA, Ryan(Melissa) Shearer of The Woodlands, TX, Robin (Josh) Davis of Edinburg, TX, Michael (Tara)Shearer of Merkel, TX, and Taylor Shearer of Merkel, eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.The family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of one's choice
.