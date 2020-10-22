Franklin James Mrazek Jr "Bubba"



Aspermont - Franklin James Mrazek Jr "Bubba", 73 went to be with his Lord Tuesday in Abilene, Texas. Funeral services are pending with GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont. Bubba was born in Robstown, Texas to Franklin James Mrazek and Isabell Monse.



Bubba was a graduate of Aspermont Highschool and attended Cisco Jr College and The University of Texas at Arlington. Bubba was a craftsman at applying his trade as a carpenter, building several homes in the area and remodeling many more.



Bubba was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sagerton for many years.



Survivors include his sister Frances Howle of Clyde, Texas. Brother Tommy Mrazek and wife Debbie of Plano. Nieces Jennifer Mrazek and Jill Sharp. Nephews Jason Mrazek and Jeff Howle.



Family request memorials to Stonewall County Sr. Citizens or donors favorite charity.









