Franky Don Mullins



Sweetwater - Franky Don Mullins passed away October 19, 2020, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Rotan. Burial will be in Willow Cemetery in Haskell, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home.



Born June 18, 1937, Franky Don was the son of the late Freeman and Bessie (Patterson) Mullins. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the 101st Airborne Division. Franky Don married Wynette Sherman April 24, 1958, in Lawton, OK. He graduated from Sul Ross State University with his master's degree. Football was his lifelong love as he coached at Matthews Junior High in Lubbock, Sul Ross State University, Bel Air High School in El Paso, the Haskell Indians, Knox City Greyhounds, Rotan Yellowhammers, Hale Center Owls, Spearman Lynx, and Merkel Badgers. After football, he had a passion for the outdoors especially the family cabin he and Wynette built in Jasper, Colorado. He loved spending time with family and hunting and fishing.



Franky Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wynette; one grandson, Tyler Morrow; and two brothers, Clint Melton and Eugene Mullins.



He is survived by two sons, Donny Mullins (DeeAnn), and Kieth Mullins (Shelly); one daughter, Terrie Morrow (Wes); eight grandchildren, Dayme Mullins Walther (Marcus), Dane Mullins (Lori), David Mullins (Taylor), Jeremy Mullins (Mandi), Landry Mullins, Baylor Mullins, Coby Morrow (Courtney), Parker Morrow (Mallory); seventeen great-grandchildren, Price, Annabell and Boyd Walther, Cooper, Jake, Knox and Sterling Mullins, Leighton, Hayes, and Maren Mullins, Charlotte Morrow, Millie and Pate Morrow, Jaidyn and Keegan Mullins, Shelby and Jordan Jasso; one brother, Ben Melton of San Angelo; one sister, Myrtis Ivey of Haskell; one sister-in-law, Beth Mullins of Marlin; two brothers-in-law, George Sherman (Lynn) of Amarillo, and Hank Sherman (Kathy) of Roscoe; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lula Bell.









