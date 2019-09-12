|
|
Fred Perkins
Abilene - On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Fred Perkins, beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 94.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church Chapel, 1333 N. 3rd, Abilene, TX., 79601.
Fred was born on April 17, 1925, in Stamford, TX to the late Thomas William Perkins and Daisey Belle Farr Perkins . He was a World War II veteran and served in the US Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force. On February 2, 1946, he married Ruth Gray in San Antonio, TX. He retired from the Air Force in 1966 after 21 years of service.
Fred graduated from Tarleton State university in 1971. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service in several areas in Texas before settling in Abilene. Fred had a passion for horticulture, gardening, and people. He was instrumental in starting the Big Country Master Gardner program and was the voice of the Texas A&M extension horticulture hotline. He put in countless volunteer hours for the conservation service, Master Gardners, and was very active in his Sunday school class.
Fred was also preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Henry, his wife of 73 years, Ruth and adopted daughter Karen.
Fred is survived by his son Tom Perkins and wife Mary; granddaughter Leah Pollock; grandson Brian Perkins and wife Kathryn; grandson Brayden Daniel; great grandsons: Logan Pollock and Briley Perkins; great granddaughters: Kimber Perkins and Brooklyn Perkins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 12, 2019