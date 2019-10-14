|
Freddie Ray Green
Abilene - Freddie Ray Green, age 81, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Abilene, Texas.
Born in Abilene, Texas, on December 23, 1937, Fred was the son of the late Hazel Emilene (Greely) and W. D. (Pete) Green. A 1956 graduate of Abilene High School, he was an accomplished athlete having excelled in both football and baseball and played for the "Team of the Century" at Abilene High School. Fred still held records for most RBI's in high school state tournaments for which he was inducted into the Big Country Hall of Fame in 2018. He graduated from the University of Houston in 1961 with a degree in business and worked for Cravens and Dargan as an insurance claims adjustor. In 1972, he moved to Abilene where he worked for Farm Bureau Insurance Company for 32 years.
Fred married Marletta Lee Mallicote on October 15, 1982 in Abilene. He was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
Fred is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marletta Green of Abilene; son, Randy Green and wife Cindy and their sons, Danny and Andy Green of Paron, Arkansas; daughter, Holly Green and Mark Brown of Albany, Texas; stepson, Kevin Bell and wife Marianna of Fort Worth, Texas; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Bell) Bryan, Don Bryan and their children, Mollie, Ella, Davis and Claire Bryan of Richmond, Texas; stepson, David Bell and wife Allison and their daughters, Kate, Sydney and Audrey Bell of Boerne, Texas; his sister, Libby Bronaugh and two nephews, Kelly and Casey Bronaugh.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Allcorn and Dr. Jeff Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
The family extends sincere thanks to Ruth Ann Caldwell and Hendrick Hospice for their care of Fred.
The family suggests that memorials may be made in Fred's name to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Drive, Abilene, TX 79605, or a .
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019