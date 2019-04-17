|
Funeral Service at Union Valley Baptist Church, Cookietown, OK, Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m., burial in the Walters Cemetery. Visitation at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Freddie Zweiacker was born to Arthur Albert and Violet Alvina (Linkugel) Zweiacker on April 9, 1945 in Burkburnett, TX and departed this life on April 14, 2019 in Devol, OK.
Freddie grew up at Cookietown attending Union Valley School. He finished up at Big Pasture High School, graduating in 1963. He then attended trade school in Oklahoma City for auto mechanic, during which he drove a truck for Coca-Cola. He soon returned to Southwest Oklahoma, working at Preston Dairy in Burkburnett before hiring on with PPG in 1974. He stayed with the company for 35 years, working in shipping until his retirement in 2009.
Freddie raised 2 daughters, Kim and Christie. He married Donna Kohutek and they raised two sons, Michael and Marcus. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing back in the day and listening to sports on the radio. He never missed watching his boys play football or baseball, especially after his work accident. He was an avid sports fan and loved OU football, Texas Rangers baseball and Oklahoma City Thunder basketball.
Survivors include his wife, Donna, of the home; 2 daughters, Kim Zweiacker of Hurst, TX, Christie Zweiacker Sharp and husband Phil of Lawton, OK, Michael Zweiacker and wife Kara of Temple, OK, and Marcus Zweiacker of Cookietown; 2 grandchildren, Micah and Kenzie Zweiacker of Temple; his sister, Aletha Laurent and husband Jim of Del City, OK; his mother-in-law, Eddie Mae Kohutek; his brothers and sisters in-law, Ron and Susan Kohutek, Richard and Sharon Aldahl, Doug and Suzanne Kohutek, Buzzy and Devryl Ginn; other relatives and many friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 17, 2019