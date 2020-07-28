1/
Frederick Mayfield
Frederick Mayfield

Anson - FREDERICK MAYFIELD, 79, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31,2020 at Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born May 24, 1941, in Anson, Frederick was a son of the late John William and Dollie Oneta (Earnest) Mayfield. He graduated from Anson High School and Texas A&M University with a degree in geophysics. Frederick was a U. S. Navy Aviation Electronic Tech Chief Petty Officer. After his retirement from the Navy, he worked for 26 years as a geophysicyst.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents and his wife (Pat Mayfield).

Survivors include three sons, Coy Mayfield of Anson, Clay Mayfield of San Antonio and Kirk Mayfield of Leesville, LA; one step daughter, Kelly Frasure of Rockhampton, Australia; one sister, Ruby Wilkins of Anson; two grandsons, Connor Mayfield and Garrett Mayfield; and one granddaughter, Sydney Mayfield.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
