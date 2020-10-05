Frederick Ogden Bacorn, Jr.



Abilene - Frederick Ogden Bacorn, Jr., age 68, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 due to natural causes. Sarge (to some), Rick (to others) was born on October 2, 1952 to Frederick O. and June A. Bacorn in Ithaca, New York. After graduating from high school, Rick joined the United States Air Force in 1971. He married Bonnie Sutherland in 1972. While serving his country, Rick went on to earn his Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.



Rick is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Abilene, Texas; two sons, Frederick O. Bacorn III (Natalie) of North Pole, Alaska and Nathaniel P. Bacorn (Sarah) of Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, Montana; his mother, June Bacorn of Abilene Texas; and 5 grandchildren: Alyssa, Abigail, Camden, Brighton, and Savannah. He was predeceased by his father, Frederick Ogden Bacorn.



Rick served his country faithfully for 20 years in the United States Air Force, with tours stateside, in Greece, and in the United Kingdom. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, Falklands War, and Gulf War.



After retiring from the Air Force, Rick started his second career with the Texas Juvenile Justice System where he influenced the lives of many young detainees.



While stationed in England, Rick gave his life to Jesus. He was passionate about the priority of his relationship with God and impacted many for the Kingdom of Heaven. He was a fervent prayer warrior and intercessor for his family, his city, the nation, and missions. His generosity for the work of missions extended beyond his financial support to his personal missionary work with teams in Europe, Asia, and South America.



Funeral arrangements are with Girdner Funeral Home in Abilene. Rick chose to be cremated and will be memorialized with full military honors at the Texas Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the missionary of your choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store