|
|
Frederick Reyes
Our loving brother and father, born on July 24, 1946, entered into eternal rest on October 24, 2019. He was a devout Catholic and devoted member of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. He will always be remembered by his sense of humor and his caring heart. Memories will forever be cherished by the special bond he had with his grandson, Christopher Angel Reyes.
He is preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Reyes, mother, Santos Martinez Reyes and brother, Catarino Vasquez.
He is survived by three children, Michael Anthony Reyes, Michelle Reyes and Misty; brothers, Carlos (Mary) Vasquez of Denver, Colorado and Arthur (Rachel) Reyes of Abilene; three grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth Reyes, SSG Christopher Angel (Mary Rudolph) Reyes and Marisol; two great-grandchildren, Calla Jane and Kylar Luca Reyes; companion of 25 years, Kay Hawkins and her extended family consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dennis (Cindy) Hawkins, David Hawkins and DeeDee Corbin (Shannon Speck) along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus Council 8788.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Drive. As a US Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War Era, a final salute with military honors and burial will follow at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Rd.
The family will be receiving visitors at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy. 277 S. Abilene, TX 79606 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a Rosary and Sharing time commencing at 7:00 pm.
Dad, we Love you and will miss you dearly.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019