Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Reyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Reyes Obituary
Frederick Reyes

Our loving brother and father, born on July 24, 1946, entered into eternal rest on October 24, 2019. He was a devout Catholic and devoted member of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. He will always be remembered by his sense of humor and his caring heart. Memories will forever be cherished by the special bond he had with his grandson, Christopher Angel Reyes.

He is preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Reyes, mother, Santos Martinez Reyes and brother, Catarino Vasquez.

He is survived by three children, Michael Anthony Reyes, Michelle Reyes and Misty; brothers, Carlos (Mary) Vasquez of Denver, Colorado and Arthur (Rachel) Reyes of Abilene; three grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth Reyes, SSG Christopher Angel (Mary Rudolph) Reyes and Marisol; two great-grandchildren, Calla Jane and Kylar Luca Reyes; companion of 25 years, Kay Hawkins and her extended family consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dennis (Cindy) Hawkins, David Hawkins and DeeDee Corbin (Shannon Speck) along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus Council 8788.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Drive. As a US Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War Era, a final salute with military honors and burial will follow at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Rd.

The family will be receiving visitors at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy. 277 S. Abilene, TX 79606 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a Rosary and Sharing time commencing at 7:00 pm.

Dad, we Love you and will miss you dearly.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now